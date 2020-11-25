(CBS Local) — Fantasy football owners are running out of time to make the playoffs. Every win counts, and who you start or sit in this week’s matchup could make all the difference. The Fantasy Football Today crew from CBS Sports may just have the answers you need. They’re here once again to examine the matchups and dole out advice to give you the best shot at the postseason.

Tom Brady has been a little hit-or-miss of late, and may have actually cost the Buccaneers a win against the Rams in Week 11. That’s rarely been the case over his storybook career. But he should get a chance to redeem himself this week.

“I love the setup for Tom Brady this week,” says Jamey Eisenberg. “Should be a shootout between him and Patrick Mahomes in Tampa Bay. I think Brady bounces back with a big performance. Don’t worry about what he did against the Rams. Brady will be better this week.”

In addition to Brady, Eisenberg suggests Derek Carr and Taysom Hill. Carr is coming off a strong showing against the same Chiefs defense that Brady will face. Hill, filling in for Drew Brees, gets a favorable matchup against the Broncos.

If you’re thinking about playing the matchup and starting the Giants’ Daniel Jones against the two-win Bengals, maybe think again. “Eight touchdowns in 10 games,” notes Heath Cummings. “He’s hit over 250 passing yards twice all season long. And the Bengals are starting who at quarterback? I don’t know that the Giants have to throw that much in this game.”

>>READ: Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Week 12: Derek Carr Looking Sharp For Raiders

For the rest of the position group start and sits for the week, check out the video and tune in to the Fantasy Football Today podcast.

Start

QB:

Tom Brady, Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Kansas City Chiefs, Projected Points: 22.0

Derek Carr, Las Vegas Raiders @ Atlanta Falcons, Projected Points: 24.0

Taysom Hill, New Orleans Saints @ Denver Broncos, Projected Points: 23.5

RB:

Jonathan Taylor, Indianapolis Colts vs. Tennessee Titans, Projected Points: 11.8

Damien Harris, New England Patriots vs. Arizona Cardinals, Projected Points: 9.4

Kenyan Drake, Arizona Cardinals @ New England Patriots, Projected Points: 10.2

WR:

Justin Jefferson, Minnesota Vikings vs. Carolina Panthers, Projected Points: 15.0

DJ Moore, Carolina Panthers @ Minnesota Vikings, Projected Points: 14.8

Chris Godwin, Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Kansas City Chiefs, Projected Points: 14.1

TE:

Hayden Hurst, Atlanta Falcons vs. Las Vegas Raiders, Projected Points: 12.2

Noah Fant, Denver Broncos vs. New Orleans Saints, Projected Points: 8.8

Rob Gronkowski, Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Kansas City Chiefs, Projected Points: 8.7

>>READ: Texans-Lions Preview: Deshaun Watson ‘Playing As Well As He’s Played Over The Course Of His Career,’ Says NFL On CBS’s Evan Washburn

Sit

QB:

Carson Wentz, Philadelphia Eagles vs. Seattle Seahawks, Projected Points: 19.7

Kirk Cousins, Minnesota Vikings vs. Carolina Panthers, Projected Points: 20.8

Daniel Jones, New York Giants @ Cincinnati Bengals, Projected Points: 22.1

RB:

Giovani Bernard, Cincinnati Bengals vs. New York Giants, Projected Points: 13.5

Melvin Gordon, Denver Broncos vs. New Orleans Saints, Projected Points: 9.8

Damien Harris, New England Patriots vs. Arizona Cardinals, Projected Points: 9.4

WR:

Tee Higgins, Cincinnati Bengals vs. New York Giants, Projected Points: 12.9

Jerry Jeudy, Denver Broncos vs. New Orleans Saints, Projected Points: 11.7

Sterling Shepard, New York Giants @ Cincinnati Bengals, Projected Points: 13.8

TE:

Noah Fant, Denver Broncos vs. New Orleans Saints, Projected Points: 8.8

Jared Cook, New Orleans Saints @ Denver Broncos, Projected Points: 7.6

Jimmy Graham, Chicago Bears @ Green Bay Packers, Projected Points: 8.5