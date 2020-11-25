CBS Detroit – For many people who suffer cat allergies, going to a relative or friend with cats is bad enough, let alone the prospect of having a feline friend in their own home isn’t possible. For some people, contemplating moving-in with a cat person puts a strain on the relationship. While having a pet is proven to provide many emotional and physical health benefits according to the CDC, it is estimated that one in five adults have some degree of allergy to cats that prevent them from getting close to a feline friend.

For some who have allergies but still love their cats, the allergies are something that they endure. A recent survey by Purina Pro Plan and the Human Animal Bond Research Institute found that among 2,000 cat owners, 90% considered their cats as part of the family. They sometimes just decide to ignore their doctor’s advice and just decide to live with the consequences of the symptoms that cat allergies bring. As 37 percent said they had to change their lifestyle to accommodate their cat.

After a decade of research, Purina Pro Plan has released a new line of cat food that aims to help conflicted cat owners and couples who have someone living with them who faces the daily allergies from the family cat. Purina Pro Plan LiveClear is a cat food shown to reduce allergens with as little as three weeks of daily feeding. The secret behind the new cat food is Purina has isolated a specific protein from eggs. When a cat eats LiveClear, the egg-protein binds to an allergen in their saliva known as Fel d1, neutralizing the allergen in their mouths. When cats groom by licking their fur, this allergen is no longer transmitted to the cat’s hair and dander. Purina’s Pro plan LiveClear website claims the new food reduces allergens by as much as 47%.

Pro Plan LiveClear is now available at most specialty pet stores, and to find more about it people can visit their website here. Purina Pro Plan LiveClear is manufactured by Nestlé Purina PetCare, a subsidiary of Swiss-based Nestlé S.A.

