(CBS DETROIT)- Thanksgiving is a time for giving, and for volunteers in Inkster they’re giving up their time today to make sure families in need, have a hot meal.

A special delivery was made for unsuspecting residents in an Inkster housing community today.

One of those residents was Benji Whitt.

“That’s something that has never happened before for me on Thanksgiving.”

Whitt says after receiving a hot meal delivered to her door. She says when she heard a knock at her door Thursday afternoon she thought..

“Who in the world is at my door on Thanksgiving”

Upon opening she found a group of volunteers not only greeting her with a smile, but a hot meal for her family. About a dozen volunteers canvased the area knocking on doors and delivering the meals to about one hundred families, State Representative Jewell Jones came up with the idea, and says it wasn’t hard getting volunteers on board.

“We wanted to just kinda go meet people where they’re at in the neighborhood and extend the same table that we do.” Jones said during an interview

Jones says they spent the last two days preparing all the food, something officials in the area says is much needed.

“Those families are in dire need, year round and as you noticed on the news and in the media outlets they talk about a food shortage right now during this pandemic so this is going to help out a whole lot.” Said Inkster City Councilman Steven Chisholm

Masks, and hand sanitizer was also passed out, something Chisholm says is also lacking in his community.