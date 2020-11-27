Michigan Reports 17,162 New Covid-19 Cases, 172 Deaths For Thursday and FridayThe Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced 17,162 coronavirus cases in the state and an additional 172 deaths for Thursday and Friday.

Former Nurse Starts Business To Encourage Other NursesFormer nurse starts business to inspire and encourage other nurses.

Here Are Some Best Practices For Consumers This Holiday SeasonMichigan Attorney General Dana Nessel shared some tips to ensure Michiganders protect their wallets while staying safe this season.

FDA: Romaine Lettuce Voluntarily Recalled Over Possible E. Coli RiskE. coli can cause stomach cramps, diarrhea and vomiting. Some infections are mild, but others can be life-threatening.

Whitmer Says She Has Authority To Order New Stay-Home Order in MichiganGov. Gretchen Whitmer said Monday she has the authority to issue a second stay-at-home order to curb the spiking coronavirus if necessary and called a comment by an adviser to President Donald Trump urging people to "rise up" against Michigan's latest restrictions "incredibly reckless."

State Rep and Volunteers Deliver Thanksgiving Meals To Families In NeedState Rep Jewell Jones of Inkster and Volunteers hand delivered home cooked meals to those in need on Thanksgiving.