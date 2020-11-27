  • WWJ-TVWatch Now
    Daily Newscast

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 PMBlue Bloods
    11:00 PMTwo and a Half Men
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    01:37 AMYour Move with Andy Stanley
    View All Programs
By Bria Brown
Filed Under:coronavirus, health, Michigan, positive cases

MICHIGAN (CBS DETROIT) – The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced 17,162 coronavirus cases in the state and an additional 172 deaths for Thursday and Friday.

This brings the state total of COVID-19 cases to 341,941 and 8,933 deaths as of Nov. 27.

 

In the state as of Nov. 20, there has been a total of 152,267 recovered cases of Covid-19.

For the latest numbers, visit here. They are updated daily with coronavirus updates included as of 3 p.m.

© 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Comments (3)
  1. Keith Kowalski says:
    May 1, 2020 at 9:09 pm

    oh what a shock. it’s coming to those “it’l never come here” places. Be smart people.

    Reply
  2. Keith Kowalski says:
    June 2, 2020 at 5:05 pm

    it might help to ad where the new cases are coming from?

    Reply
  3. Barbara Helms says:
    July 13, 2020 at 6:27 pm

    Isn’t this good news? The number of cases are increasing and the death curve is flattening? Isn’t that a sign of herd immunity?

    Reply

Leave a Reply