Southfield (CBS Detroit) – It’s a conversation with CEO Mat Ishbia and Singer/Producer Tony Lucca as their profiles grow exponentially this holiday season as they also help the community in different ways.

Ishbia, who runs United Wholesale Mortgage, is growing and about to go public as the former MSU basketball player talks with CBS 62’s “Michigan Matters” Senior Producer/Host Carol Cain and shares lessons learned along the way. (The show airs 7:30 am Sunday at its new time!)

Ishbia also discusses helping organizations and families this season when so many are in need particularly in Pontiac where his company is based.

Then, Tony Lucca, who was born in Pontiac, grew up in the Waterford area, talks with Cain about a new holiday album he co-produced and sings on to raise money to help workers on the front lines and those displaced by the economic crisis as a result.

Lucca, who appeared on The Mickey Mouse Club show in the 1990s as a teen, is working with other former Mouseketeer alums who also appeared on the hit show during the 1990s on the new album.

Lucca, who went on to appear as a contestant on “The Voice,” came in third place that season. He’s continued to sing and perform across the nation. He talked how Detroit influenced his career.

