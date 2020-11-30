(CBS DETROIT) – The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported there are new coronavirus outbreaks in 35 Michigan schools.

On Monday, the data released by state health officials shows majority of the outbreaks are between two to four cases.

However, in Marquette at Northern Michigan University, there have been 10 cases reported among students on the hockey team.

Two schools in Detroit, Order of the Fishermen Head Start Chapel Hill and Bunche Prepatory Academy, reported cases among staff on Monday.

Rochester University in Oakland County reported three cases among students.

North Farmington High School, also in Oakland County, reported three cases among staff.

In Macomb County, cases were reported in Sterling Heights, Roseville and Richmond.The only cases among students were reported at Richmond High School. Sterling Heights and Roseville cases were among staff.

In Wayne County, cases among both students and staff were reported at Plymouth High School.

