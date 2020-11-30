Funeral Home Settles Lawsuit That Led To Major LGBT RulingA funeral home has agreed to pay $250,000 to settle a lawsuit that led to a groundbreaking decision that protects gay, lesbian and transgender people from discrimination in employment.

GM Scales Back On Nikola Deal, Will Focus On Being SupplierGeneral Motors will scale back its partnership with electric automaker Nikola, instead focusing on only being a supplier.

Moderna Requests FDA Authorization For Its Covid-19 VaccineThe company will ask the FDA to review an expanded data set showing the vaccine is 94.1% effective at preventing Covid-19 and 100% effective at preventing severe cases of the disease.

Michigan Reports 10,428 New Covid-19 Cases, 98 Deaths For Sunday And MondayThe Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced 10,428 coronavirus cases in the state and an additional 98 deaths for Sunday and Monday.

Wayne County Sheriff Benny Napoleon On Ventilator Due To Covid-19"He still has the ability to breath on his own, however, he needs time to rest because his body was working extremely too hard. My father was alert and played an intricate part in making the decision to be placed on the ventilator," said his daughter Tiffani Jackson.

35 New Coronavirus Outbreaks Reported In Michigan Schools MondayThe Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported there are new coronavirus outbreaks in 35 Michigan schools.