(CNN) – County officials say they were called to a home on Tharp Lake Road to help Porter Township Firefighters.
A mother and son, 69-year-old Patricia cloud and 37-year-old Brandon cloud were killed in the blaze because they couldn’t escape.
One neighbor says the fire and smoke coming out of the home was intense and fire crews stretched down the road.
“Just really good people. Pat was kind of like the neighborhood watch. I mean I know it’s not really a neighborhood but nonetheless she really looked out, you know, just knew everything that’s going on and if she thought something was wrong, she’d give you a call,” said Shannon DeBlase.
The cause of the fire is still not known and it remains under investigation.
