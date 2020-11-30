(CBS DETROIT) – The Detroit Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting and two non-fatal shootings.

The shootings took place Sunday across the city.

Fatal shooting

On Sunday at 12:24 a.m. in the area of Annsbury Avenue and Glenfield Avenue, police say a 24-year-old man was traveling north on Annsbury Avenue with his bicycle.

A dark colored vehicle pulled up and a person in the vehicle began firing multiple gunshots at the 24-year-old man, striking him.

After the shooting, police say the suspect vehicle sped off traveling north on Annsbury Avenue.

When first responders arrived, they pronounced the 24-year-old man dead.

The is an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to please call the Detroit Police Department’s Homicide Unit at 313-596-2260 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

Non-fatal shootings

The first non-fatal shooting took place at 12:49 a.m. Sunday in the 19400 block of Ashton Ave..

Police say a 20-year-old man was outside of the location standing next to two vehicles.

He saw a dark colored possibly Chevrolet Impala driving north on Ashton and as the vehicle drove by, the three people inside the vehicle fired multiple gunshots at the 20-year-old, striking him and two vehicles he was near.

After the shooting, police say the 20-year-old ran inside the home and the suspects sped away north on Ashton.

First responders transported the 20-year-old to a local hospital where he was listed in stable condition.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to please call the Detroit Police Department’s Eighth Precinct Detective Unit at 313-596-5840 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

The second non-fatal shooting took place at 10:30 p.m. in the area of Penrod and Whitlock.

A 27-year-old man reported he was outside, heard an argument and then multiple gunshots fried. Police say the man then realized he was shot. He was transported to a local hospital where he was listed in stable condition.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to please call the Detroit Police Department’s Sixth Precinct Detective Unit at 313-596-5640 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.