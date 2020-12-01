Last Updated 1:44 pm EDT, 12/01/2020
Overview
Michigan reports 10,428 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday and Monday with 98 new deaths reported.
Mayor Duggan says 5,000 Residents a day could get the COVID-19 vaccine in 2021.
Whitmer says she has the authority to order new Stay-Home Order in Michigan.
Wayne County Sheriff Benny Napoleon on a ventilator due To COIVD-19.
Stay At Home
Whitmer says, “It’s possible we may have to turn the dial back,” if COVID-19 numbers continue to increase.
Business & Facilities
The City Of Detroit releases dos and don’ts To ensure clubs, bars, restaurants remain open.
Healthcare Status
Pharmaceutical company Moderna intends to apply Monday to the US Food and Drug Administration for authorization of its Covid-19 vaccine.
Henry Ford Health System reports more than 37,000 patients tested negative for COVID-19 in the last 30 Days, 7,350 tested positive.
Schools
35 new coronavirus outbreaks reported In Michigan schools Monday.