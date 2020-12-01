MICHIGAN (CBS DETROIT) – The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced 5,793 coronavirus cases in the state and an additional 190 deaths Tuesday.
The deaths announced Tuesday includes 30 deaths identified during a Vital Records review.
This brings the state total of COVID-19 cases to 366,242 and 9,324 deaths as of Dec.1.
In the state as of Nov. 25, there has been a total of 165,269 recovered cases of Covid-19.
For the latest numbers, visit here. They are updated daily with coronavirus updates included as of 3 p.m.
oh what a shock. it’s coming to those “it’l never come here” places. Be smart people.
it might help to ad where the new cases are coming from?
Isn’t this good news? The number of cases are increasing and the death curve is flattening? Isn’t that a sign of herd immunity?