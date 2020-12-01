(CBS DETROIT) – A 19-year-old man is listed in stable condition after a shooting in Detroit.

It happened Monday night in the in the area of Clairmount Avenue and Byron Street.

Police say the 19-year-old was sitting in a vehicle when an unknown vehicle drove by and sideswiped his car.

Two men and the 19-year-old man exited their vehicles and a verbal altercation ensued.

One of the suspects then produced a weapon and fired shots, striking the 19-year-old man in the body.

He drove himself to a local hospital and was listed in stable condition.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department’s Tenth Precinct at 313-596-1040 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.