(CBS DETROIT) – A 19-year-old man is listed in stable condition after a shooting in Detroit.
It happened Monday night in the in the area of Clairmount Avenue and Byron Street.
Police say the 19-year-old was sitting in a vehicle when an unknown vehicle drove by and sideswiped his car.
Two men and the 19-year-old man exited their vehicles and a verbal altercation ensued.
One of the suspects then produced a weapon and fired shots, striking the 19-year-old man in the body.
He drove himself to a local hospital and was listed in stable condition.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department’s Tenth Precinct at 313-596-1040 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.
