(CBS DETROIT) – The Detroit Police Department is seeking to locate a man wanted in connection to an armed robbery and sexual assault that took place on the city’s east side.

It happened Monday, Nov. 30, 2020 at 9:51 p.m. in the 20400 block of Van Dyke.

Police say the man walked into the Dollar Tree, approached the counter and acted as though he was going to purchase a product.

The suspect then produced a weapon and forced the two Dollar Tree employees, 56-year-old woman and a 43-year-old woman, into the office and demanded money from the safe and register tills.

After receiving the money, the suspect sexually assaulted both women.

Police say both women were able to escape and the suspect fled on foot with an undisclosed amount of money.

The suspect is described as a Black male, approximately 5’5”. He was last seen wearing a black top with a hood, blue khaki pants and bright white shoes.

If anyone recognizes this individual or knows of know of his whereabouts, they are asked to please call Detroit Police Department at 313-596-1950 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.