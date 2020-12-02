(CBS DETROIT) – A $10 million dollar pandemic grant is being awarded to small businesses in Michigan.
Those facing financial hardships can apply for a grant worth up to $15,000 on Dec. 15.
The Michigan Strategic Fund approved the multi-million dollar initiative, funded by CARES Act dollars.
Michigan Economic Development Corporation will be accepting applications.
