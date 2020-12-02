Menu
Comedian Jenny Slate, Battle of the Bites: Chicago Pizza Edition, "Grey's Anatomy" star Jake Borelli
Only CBS
News
Latest Headlines
Michigan Restaurant Leaves Franchise Over Virus Restrictions
A Big Boy restaurant in Michigan’s Thumb region has lost its name after the owners refused to stop indoor dining as part of statewide restrictions to slow the spread of the coronavirus.
Sheriff Wickersham Speaks Out After Nearly 150 Inmates Test Positive For COVID In The Macomb Co. Jail
Macomb County Sheriff Anthony WIckersham speaks out after nearly 150 inmates test positive for Corona virus in county jail.
New Unemployment Head Balances Paying Claims, Stopping Fraud
Michigan's acting unemployment director told lawmakers Wednesday her office is trying to balance between quickly paying benefits to jobless workers and preventing fraud, saying impostor claims are rampant in a backlog of 90,000-plus cases.
Michigan State To Require Students To Live 2 Years On Campus
A 2-year living requirement waived since the 1980s will be reinstated next fall, according to the school.
Troy Police Investigating Hilton Garden Inn Parking Lot Shooting
Troy Police say over 30 bullet casings from multiple different guns were found in the parking lot.
Troy Police Warn Of PlayStation 5 Scammers
Troy Police recommend buying the Playstation 5 from trusted retailers after reports of scams.
First Forecast Weather December 2, 2020 (Today)
Sunshine today!
11 hours ago
First Forecast Weather December 1, 2020 (Tonight)
Snow ends and skies clear tonight.
1 day ago
Weather Stories
Michigan State Police Urges Michiganders to Prepare For Heat Wave
With temperatures forecasted to hover in the 90s over the July Fourth Holiday, the Michigan State Police along the Department of Homeland Security is asking that you take precautions to stay safe and avoid heat exhaustion.
Your Weather Today In Detroit for June 16, 2020
Detroit should be fairly dry this coming week, according to the seven-day forecast from drone-powered weather service Saildrone. The best chance of rain is predicted on Monday at 50 percent, with the potential for light rainfall of 0.43 inches.
Latest Sports
'Tennis Is Booming': USTA's Leah Friedman On The Rise Of Tennis Racquet Sales During COVID-19
Tennis racquet sales have soared during the COVID-19 pandemic because it is a socially distanced sport people can still play inside or outside.
No. 8 Michigan State Beats No. 6 Duke 75-69
Rocket Watts scored 20 points and Julius Marble had a career-high 12 to help No. 8 Michigan State beat No. 6 Duke 75-69 on Tuesday night in the Champions Classic.
NFL QB Quandaries From Coast To Coast
The college quarterbacks class is shaping up nicely, just in time to perhaps rescue some NFL teams from themselves.
Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Week 13: Cam Akers, Trey Burton Top Adds For Final Week Of Fantasy Regular Season
The final week of the fantasy football regular season is here, your last chance to make pickups that can put you over the top in your league.
Two Vehicles Have Been Added To The National Historic Vehicle Register For 2020
The Historic Vehicle Association (HVA) announces the 27th and 28th vehicles to be added to the National Historic Vehicle Register.
UP Couple Invites Rare Birds Using Forest Management
The Perkises sought the help of forestry and habitat experts to incorporate sustainable forestry techniques that would improve their 40 acres.
Michigan Ranked #3 Best Driving State
What's Your Favorite And Least Favorite State To Drive In? See How States Ranked Across The U.S.
The Best 2021 Private High Schools In Michigan
Niche is a website that rates schools across the country on a variety of criteria. In their recent list, they analyzed and came back with a list of the best private high schools in Michigan.
Niche Releases A List Of The Best High Schools in Michigan
Niche is a website that rates schools across the country on a variety of criteria. In their recent list, they analyzed and came back with a list of the best high schools in Michigan.
Explore The 3 Top Spots in Detroit's Rivertown Neighborhood
Visiting Rivertown, or just looking to better appreciate what it has to offer? From a dining establishment known for its brunch plates to a beauty salon that specializes in skin care treatments.
Heading To An NFL Game? Be Sure To Check Out Our NFL Stadium Guides
If you and your family are headed to an NFL game this season, we have you covered with guides to stadiums across the league.
Autos
GM Scales Back On Nikola Deal, Will Focus On Being Supplier
General Motors will scale back its partnership with electric automaker Nikola, instead focusing on only being a supplier.
GM Flips To California's Side In Pollution Fight With Trump
General Motors is switching sides in the legal fight against California's right to set its own clean-air standards, abandoning the Trump administration as the president's term nears its close.
Schedule:
3:00 PM
The Dr. Oz Show
4:00 PM
The Drew Barrymore Show
5:00 PM
Dr. Phil
6:00 PM
Family Feud
6:30 PM
CBS Evening News with Norah O'Donnell
Comedian Jenny Slate, Battle of the Bites: Chicago Pizza Edition, “Grey’s Anatomy” star Jake Borelli
December 2, 2020 at 11:00 am
Filed Under:
Battle of the Bites: Chicago Pizza Edition
,
Comedian Jenny Slate
,
Drew Barrymore
,
Frank Collins
,
The Drew Barrymore Show
,
“Grey’s Anatomy” star Jake Borelli
Comedian Jenny Slate, Battle of the Bites: Chicago Pizza Edition, “Grey’s Anatomy” star Jake Borelli
