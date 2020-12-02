CBS Detroit – With COVID-19 canceling many community events this year, communities have had to be creative in planning events for the community. In Livonia, a new contest encourages residents to light up the city to spread some holiday cheer. In an article by Hometown Life, councilmen Jim Jolly and Brandon McCullough had the idea of a contest called ‘Light Up Livonia’. Where residents can share the Holiday spirit with the community while still staying safe during COVID-19.

Light Up Livonia will take place from December 6th through the 20th, where residents and businesses are encouraged to decorate their homes to spread holiday cheer across Livonia.

People can register to participate at Livonia’s Parks & Recreation website. Livonia will then generate a map for the community to tour all the holiday light entries people have setup. Livonia will have QR codes at various Livonia landmarks to link people to the Light Up Livonia map. One business and three residences will be chosen by a group of judges at the end of December. Mayor Maureen Miller Brosnan and Santa Claus will make the rounds to congratulate each of the winners.

“The holiday season is going to feel a little bit different to all of us this year, so we’ve come up with an extra special way to celebrate and get in the holiday spirit,” Mayor Brosnan said in the city’s YouTube announcement video. Calling on people deck their yards and businesses for Livonia’s first-ever holiday lights contest. Parks Superintendant Ted Davis told Hometown Life, “I think it’s a great idea. It’s rare that you see Christmas lights up before Thanksgiving in a normal year. And you know, I see Christmas lights up all over the place now … I think people really need the holidays this year.”

