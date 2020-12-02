  • WWJ-TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMFamily Feud
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    View All Programs
By Jeff O'Brien
Filed Under:Duke Blue Devils, Jeff O'Brien, Julius Marble, Michigan State, Rocket Watts, Tom Izzo

Rocket Watts scored 20 points and Julius Marble had a career-high 12 to help No. 8 Michigan State beat No. 6 Duke 75-69 on Tuesday night in the Champions Classic.

EAST LANSING, MI – NOVEMBER 28: Michigan State Spartans guard Rocket Watts (2) prepares to play defense during a college basketball game between the Michigan State Spartans and the Notre Dame Fighting Irish on November 28, 2020 at the Breslin Student Events Center in East Lansing, MI.(Photo by Adam Ruff/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The Spartans (3-0) closed the first half with a 13-4 surge to take a 37-33 lead at halftime. They maintained control in the second half with a balanced offense to go with their aggressive defense and rebounding.

“They are able to play at a consistently higher level than us due to their depth right now,” Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski said.

The Blue Devils (1-1) led 13-3 before struggling to make shots or get stops. Duke shot just 32% from the field and allowed five Spartans to score in double figures.

DURHAM, NORTH CAROLINA – MARCH 07: Head coach Mike Krzyzewski of the Duke Blue Devils reacts during the second half of their game against the North Carolina Tar Heels at Cameron Indoor Stadium on March 07, 2020 in Durham, North Carolina. Duke won 89-76. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

“At the end of the half, I thought we got a little fatigued, I guess tired, and they took that lead,” Krzyzewski said. “Then at the start of the second half, we didn’t meet their level of intensity like we should.”

Aaron Henry had 14 points, five rebounds, five assists, three steals, and three blocks for the Spartans.

“We rode him like a horse,” coach Tom Izzo.

Joey Hauser had 11 points and 10 rebounds, while Malik Hall added 10 points and 10 rebounds for Michigan State.

EAST LANSING, MI – NOVEMBER 25: Joey Hauser #20 of the Michigan State Spartans attempts a three-point shot in the first half against Eastern Michigan Eagles at Breslin Center on November 25, 2020 in East Lansing, Michigan. (Photo by Rey Del Rio/Getty Images)

Matthew Hurt had 21 points and 13 rebounds for Duke, but freshman Jalen Johnson was limited to 11 points on 4-of-11 shooting after scoring 24 in his college debut. Jaemyn Brakefield scored 11 and Jordan Goldwire had 10 points for the Blue Devils.

BIG PICTURE

Michigan State: Izzo improved his coaching record to 3-12 against the Blue Devils.

“I’m going to smile and enjoy it because I haven’t done a very good job against Duke,” Izzo said. “It’s been one-sided, so this is one step in the right direction.”

It was also the Spartans’ first win at Duke, which didn’t have its raucous fans at Cameron Indoor Stadium due to the coronavirus pandemic.

EAST LANSING, MI – NOVEMBER 25: Head coach Tom Izzo of the Michigan State Spartans reacts in the second half of the game against the Eastern Michigan Eagles at Breslin Center on November 25, 2020 in East Lansing, Michigan. (Photo by Rey Del Rio/Getty Images)

“I’m not going to put this as an asterisk,” Izzo said.

Duke: Settling for jump shots proved to be a problem because they simply were not falling all night for the Blue Devils, who missed 14 of their first 15 3-pointers and finished 5 of 25 beyond the arc.

“The thing that we did not do was finish,” Krzyzewski said.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

Michigan State should continue to climb in the AP Top 25, while Duke might slip a bit.

UP NEXT

Michigan State hosts Detroit on Friday night.

Duke hosts Bellarmine on Friday night.

 

© 2020 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Comments

Leave a Reply