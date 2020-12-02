(CBS DETROIT) – The Troy Police Department are investigating a shooting that took place in a hotel parking lot.
It happened Tuesday at 10:40 p.m. at the Hilton Garden Inn, located at 200 Wilshire.
Police say over 30 bullet casings from multiple different guns were found in the parking lot and several individuals were interviewed at the scene, multiple firearms were also recovered.
The identity of the shooters and the motive for the shooting are currently under investigation.
Wednesday morning, police said it was unknown if anyone was hit by gunfire, but two windows at the hotel were shot out.
