(CBS DETROIT) – Another 712,000 Americans filed for unemployment benefits last week.
That was better than expected.
Keep in mind, the government releases the monthly jobs report on Friday.
Economists are predicting that the nation’s unemployment rate ticked slightly lower to 6.8 percent.
In Michigan unemployment claims fell to over 21,000 last week.
