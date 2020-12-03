LIVE AT 1:30pm
Governor Whitmer to Provide Update on State’s Response to COVID-19
Drew and Jennifer Garner surprises viral sensation Robyn Schall
Drew and Jennifer Garner surprises viral sensation Robyn Schall
54 minutes ago
Latest Headlines
Here's Why Over 15K Absentee Ballots Were Rejected In Michigan During The Nov. 3 Election
Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson said more than 15,000 absentee ballots were rejected during the Nov. 3 election.
Michigan Judge Lowers Bond For 2 Suspects In Alleged Plot To Kidnap Gov. Whitmer
A Michigan judge has lowered the bond for two suspects in an alleged plot to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.
$10M Pandemic Grant Awarded To Small Businesses In Michigan
A $10 million dollar pandemic grant is being awarded to small businesses in Michigan.
Eastern Michigan University Partnership Offers Free Or Reduced Tuition For Frontline Workers
Eastern Michigan University is offering a pathway for frontline workers to get a 4-year degree.
COVID Cases Rise, Doctors Urge Families To Sacrifice Holiday Gatherings
Health experts say Thanksgiving gatherings contributed to an uptick in COVID-19 cases and doctors fear that if the same behavior continue to Christmas and the new year then matters will only get worse.
Giuliani To Republicans: Pressure Legislature On Biden Win
President Donald Trump's personal lawyer urged Michigan Republican activists on Wednesday to pressure, even threaten, the GOP-controlled Legislature to “step up” and award the state's 16 electoral votes to Trump despite Democrat Joe Biden's 154,000-vote victory.
First Forecast Weather December 3, 2020 (Today)
Sun to start the day, but more clouds this afternoon.
6 hours ago
First Forecast Weather December 2, 2020 (Tonight)
Mostly clear skies tonight.
18 hours ago
Michigan State Police Urges Michiganders to Prepare For Heat Wave
With temperatures forecasted to hover in the 90s over the July Fourth Holiday, the Michigan State Police along the Department of Homeland Security is asking that you take precautions to stay safe and avoid heat exhaustion.
Your Weather Today In Detroit for June 16, 2020
Detroit should be fairly dry this coming week, according to the seven-day forecast from drone-powered weather service Saildrone. The best chance of rain is predicted on Monday at 50 percent, with the potential for light rainfall of 0.43 inches.
Wolverines' AD Sounds Off, Maryland-Michigan Game Canceled
Michigan athletic director Warde Manuel strongly rebuked any notion that the Wolverines would try to avoid facing rival Ohio State in the regular-season finale, calling the notion "ridiculous" and infuriating in a scathing statement Wednesday.
Pistons Reach Deal With LiAngelo Ball
The Detroit Pistons have agreed to a non-guaranteed deal with LiAngelo Ball, according to a person with knowledge of the agreement.
Lions Move Trufant, Shelton To Injured Reserve
The Detroit Lions put cornerback Desmond Trufant and defensive tackle Danny Shelton on injured reserve Wednesday.
NFL Week 13 NFC North Picks: Vikings 'Going To Make The Playoffs,' Says SportsLine's Kenny White
The Packers have a comfortable lead in the NFC North, but the Vikings are looking more and more like a Wild Card team.
Two Vehicles Have Been Added To The National Historic Vehicle Register For 2020
The Historic Vehicle Association (HVA) announces the 27th and 28th vehicles to be added to the National Historic Vehicle Register.
UP Couple Invites Rare Birds Using Forest Management
The Perkises sought the help of forestry and habitat experts to incorporate sustainable forestry techniques that would improve their 40 acres.
Michigan Ranked #3 Best Driving State
What's Your Favorite And Least Favorite State To Drive In? See How States Ranked Across The U.S.
The Best 2021 Private High Schools In Michigan
Niche is a website that rates schools across the country on a variety of criteria. In their recent list, they analyzed and came back with a list of the best private high schools in Michigan.
Niche Releases A List Of The Best High Schools in Michigan
Niche is a website that rates schools across the country on a variety of criteria. In their recent list, they analyzed and came back with a list of the best high schools in Michigan.
Explore The 3 Top Spots in Detroit's Rivertown Neighborhood
Visiting Rivertown, or just looking to better appreciate what it has to offer? From a dining establishment known for its brunch plates to a beauty salon that specializes in skin care treatments.
Heading To An NFL Game? Be Sure To Check Out Our NFL Stadium Guides
If you and your family are headed to an NFL game this season, we have you covered with guides to stadiums across the league.
Autos
GM Scales Back On Nikola Deal, Will Focus On Being Supplier
General Motors will scale back its partnership with electric automaker Nikola, instead focusing on only being a supplier.
GM Flips To California's Side In Pollution Fight With Trump
General Motors is switching sides in the legal fight against California's right to set its own clean-air standards, abandoning the Trump administration as the president's term nears its close.
Drew and Jennifer Garner surprises viral sensation Robyn Schall
December 3, 2020 at 10:42 am
