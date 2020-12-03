LIVE AT 1:30pmGovernor Whitmer to Provide Update on State’s Response to COVID-19
  • WWJ-TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMFamily Feud
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    View All Programs
By Jeff O'Brien
Filed Under:Danny Shelton, Desmond Trufant, Detroit Lions, Jeff O'Brien

The Detroit Lions put cornerback Desmond Trufant and defensive tackle Danny Shelton on injured reserve Wednesday.

DETROIT, MICHIGAN – NOVEMBER 26: Keke Coutee #16 of the Houston Texans is unable to catch a pass in front of Desmond Trufant #23 of the Detroit Lions during the first half at Ford Field on November 26, 2020 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

The Lions also announced that they have activated tight end, Hunter Bryant, from IR and signed defensive tackle Kevin Strong to the active roster from the practice squad. Detroit signed cornerback Alex Myres to the practice squad.

The Lions said defensive end Julian Okwara and cornerback Darryl Roberts, both on injured reserve, were returning to practice Wednesday.

Detroit Lions cornerback Desmond Trufant (23) walks off the field after an injury during the first half of an NFL football game between the Detroit Lions and the Houston Texans in Detroit, Michigan USA, on Thursday, November 26, 2020. (Photo by Amy Lemus/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Trufant aggravated a hamstring injury last week against Houston.

Detroit plays at Chicago this weekend in its first game since coach Matt Patricia was fired.

© 2020 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Comments

Leave a Reply