(CBS DETROIT) – Michigan State Police stopped a driver speeding on I-696 and ended up confiscating weapons during the stop.

It happened Wednesday night when a trooper clocked the 20-year-old driving 90 miles per hour.

When the trooper approached the car, police say the 20-year-old “displayed numerous signs of suspicious behavior.” The 20-year-old admitted to having a having a loaded pistol in his waistband.

During the search, troopers also found an AR-15.

Police say the pistol was registered to the 20-year-old, but he does not have a concealed pistol license.

He was taken into custody and charges are pending.

