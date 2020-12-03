(CBS DETROIT) – A new neighborhood testing site offering COVID-19 tests has opened in Warren.
The site, located at Mount Calvary Lutheran Church, 8129 Packard Avenue in Warren, will offer testing Wednesdays from noon to 7 p.m.; Thursdays from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.; and Fridays from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
The new location joins 21 other sites in Albion, Benton Harbor, Detroit, Ecorse, Flint, Grand Rapids, Graying, Lansing, Niles, Roseville, Saginaw and Wayne. Language translation is being provided at all sites, as well as assistance for the deaf and hard of hearing.
Testing sites are offering saliva tests, which are less invasive than nasal swabs and may make the testing process more tolerable for some people. Appointments are strongly encouraged and can be made either by calling the COVID-19 hotline at 888-535-6136 and selecting “1,” or online. Walk-ins will be taken as space allows, but pre-registration is strongly advised.
Online registration is available at Michigan.gov/CoronavirusTest.
Test results can be obtained via phone, email or by logging into the results portal.
