(CBS DETROIT) – A man is in critical condition after a Detroit shooting, according to police.
It happened Thursday just before 10:30 p.m. in the 13600 block of Cherrylawn where police say a 25-year-old man was sitting in a burgundy 2011 Ford Fusion, when he was shot by an unknown suspect.
After the shooting the suspect was seen getting into an older model Chevrolet pickup as a passenger.
Police say the suspect vehicle was last seen driving away west on Davison.
First responders arrived and transported the man to a local hospital where he was listed in critical condition.
This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information pertaining to this incident is asked to call Detroit Police Department’s 10th Precinct Detective Unit at 313-596-1040 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.
