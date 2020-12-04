Dr. Oz Explains The Reasoning Behind The CDC’s Adjustment To Its Quarantine Guidelines.

Menu
Sports
Latest Sports
Lions
Tigers
Pistons
Red Wings
Michigan
Michigan State
Best Of
Best Of
Travel
Video
Drew welcomes Martha Stewart on today's show!
Drew welcomes Martha Stewart on today's show!
54 minutes ago
More
Travel
Only CBS
News
Latest Headlines
State: Task Force Helped Lower Percentage Of African Americans Contracting COVID-19
State leaders are crediting the Michigan COVID-19 Task Force on Racial Disparities with helping lower the percentage of African Americans who contracted the virus.
Hyundai Recalls About 130,000 Vehicles Due To Engine Failure
A week after being fined by regulators for delaying safety recalls, Hyundai is recalling about 130,000 vehicles in the U.S. because the engines could fail.
Michigan Matters: Crumbling Roads, Election 2020's Impact On Region
A look at renewed efforts to fix Michigan’s crumbling roads as MDOT Director with Paul Ajegba checks in. Then, pundits Susy Avery and Bill Ballenger update impact of Election 2020.
21,493 Unemployment Claims Reported In Michigan Last Week
Economists are predicting that the nation's unemployment rate ticked slightly lower to 6.8 percent.
Lawmakers Approve Bill To Ban Tesla From Directly Selling Cars In Michigan
This comes after a January settlement which allowed Tesla to deliver cars directly to Michigan.
New MSU Housing Requirements Could Financially Burden Students
School administrators say students have a better chance at graduating if they live on campus through sophomore year.
Weather
More Weather
Local Radars
Weather Stories
Weather Videos
First Forecast Weather December 4, 2020 (Today)
Normal temperatures today.
8 hours ago
First Forecast Weather December 3, 2020 (Tonight)
Freezing temperatures tonight.
19 hours ago
Weather Stories
Michigan State Police Urges Michiganders to Prepare For Heat Wave
With temperatures forecasted to hover in the 90s over the July Fourth Holiday, the Michigan State Police along the Department of Homeland Security is asking that you take precautions to stay safe and avoid heat exhaustion.
Your Weather Today In Detroit for June 16, 2020
Detroit should be fairly dry this coming week, according to the seven-day forecast from drone-powered weather service Saildrone. The best chance of rain is predicted on Monday at 50 percent, with the potential for light rainfall of 0.43 inches.
Sports
All Sports
Lions
Tigers
Red Wings
Pistons
U-M
MSU
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
PGA
Latest Sports
'Would Take Minor Miracle' For LSU To Beat #1 Alabama Says CBS' Carter Blackburn
The top-ranked Crimson Tide roll into Baton Rouge this weekend to face an LSU team struggling this season.
Fantasy Football Start Or Sit Week 13: Bears' David Montgomery 'In Great Spot' Against Porous Lions Run Defense
Montgomery is coming off his best performance of the season and now faces a Lions defense giving up the most touchdowns to running backs this season.
NFL Week 13 AFC East Picks: Dolphins Beat Bengals 'By Double-Digits,' Says CBS Miami's Mike Cugno
The AFC East looks a little different, with the Bills and Dolphins pushing for the postseason and the Patriots in danger of missing the playoffs.
Wolverines' AD Sounds Off, Maryland-Michigan Game Canceled
Michigan athletic director Warde Manuel strongly rebuked any notion that the Wolverines would try to avoid facing rival Ohio State in the regular-season finale, calling the notion "ridiculous" and infuriating in a scathing statement Wednesday.
Best Of
Latest Headlines
Two Vehicles Have Been Added To The National Historic Vehicle Register For 2020
The Historic Vehicle Association (HVA) announces the 27th and 28th vehicles to be added to the National Historic Vehicle Register.
UP Couple Invites Rare Birds Using Forest Management
The Perkises sought the help of forestry and habitat experts to incorporate sustainable forestry techniques that would improve their 40 acres.
Michigan Ranked #3 Best Driving State
What's Your Favorite And Least Favorite State To Drive In? See How States Ranked Across The U.S.
The Best 2021 Private High Schools In Michigan
Niche is a website that rates schools across the country on a variety of criteria. In their recent list, they analyzed and came back with a list of the best private high schools in Michigan.
Niche Releases A List Of The Best High Schools in Michigan
Niche is a website that rates schools across the country on a variety of criteria. In their recent list, they analyzed and came back with a list of the best high schools in Michigan.
test
test
Video
All Videos
Michigan Matters
Eye on Detroit
News
Weather
Autos & More
Station Info
CBS 62
Advertise
Contests
Travel
Explore The 3 Top Spots in Detroit's Rivertown Neighborhood
Visiting Rivertown, or just looking to better appreciate what it has to offer? From a dining establishment known for its brunch plates to a beauty salon that specializes in skin care treatments.
Heading To An NFL Game? Be Sure To Check Out Our NFL Stadium Guides
If you and your family are headed to an NFL game this season, we have you covered with guides to stadiums across the league.
Autos
Lawmakers Approve Bill To Ban Tesla From Directly Selling Cars In Michigan
This comes after a January settlement which allowed Tesla to deliver cars directly to Michigan.
Automakers Prep For Stronger Mileage Standards Under Biden
Now that it's clear Joe Biden soon will be president, the fight over automobile pollution and fuel efficiency standards is likely to peter out, and U.S. consumers should see a broader selection of electric and efficient vehicles.
More
CBS Entertainment
WWJ-TV
On Air
On Air
Schedule:
12:30 PM
The Young and the Restless
1:30 PM
The Bold and the Beautiful
2:00 PM
The Talk
3:00 PM
The Dr. Oz Show
4:00 PM
The Drew Barrymore Show
View All Programs
Dr. Oz Explains The Reasoning Behind The CDC’s Adjustment To Its Quarantine Guidelines.
December 4, 2020 at 11:00 am
Filed Under:
#CovidVaccine
,
coronavirus
,
covid-19
,
Dr Oz
,
Frank Collins
,
pandemic
,
Quarantine Guidelines
,
vaccines
Dr. Oz Explains The Reasoning Behind The CDC’s Adjustment To Its Quarantine Guidelines.
Watch
THE DR. OZ SHOW
, weekdays at 3 p.m. on CBS 62.
Related
Comments
Leave a Reply
Cancel reply