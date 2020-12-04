  • WWJ-TV

By Bria Brown
Filed Under:buddy the elf, Elf, hotel suite, Michigan, movie

(CBS DETROIT) – If you’re a fan of the movie “Elf” then there’s some good news for you.

It’s a Rochester, Michigan hotel suite decked out in all things buddy!

The Royal Oak Hotel created the room, featuring Buddy The Elf and different snacks from the movie.

The elf-inspired suite is available through the end of January.

