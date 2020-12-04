  • WWJ-TVOn Air

By Bria Brown
construction, Macomb County, Michigan, Michigan Department of Transportation, oakland county, Wayne County

(CBS DETROIT) – The Michigan Department of Transportation released a list of construction in Metro Detroit this weekend.

MDOT says weather affects all work and may cause delays or cancellations.

Here’s the list of construction:

I-75:

Oakland – SB I-75 RAMP CLOSED to WB Big Beaver, Sat 7am-5pm.

Oakland – NB/SB I-75 at Belford Rd, near Genesee county line, right lane closed, 2 open, Sat 9am-3pm.

Wayne – NB/SB I-75 RAMPS to WB I-94, RAMPS CLOSED INTERMITTENTLY, Sat 1am-Sun 6pm.

Wayne – NB I-75/Gratiot Conn at M-3/Gratiot, left lane closed intermittently, 2 open, Sat 9am-3pm.

Wayne – NB I-75/Gratiot Conn at M-3/Gratiot, left lane closed intermittently, 2 open, M-W 9a-3p.

Wayne – NB I-75 at Piquette, left lane closed, Fri 9am-3pm.

I-94:

Wayne – EB/WBI-94 ramp to SB I-75, RAMPS CLOSED, Fri 9am-3pm.

Wayne – WB I-94 ramp to NB I-75, RAMP CLOSED, Fri 9a-3pm.

Wayne – WB I-94, I-75 to M-10, 1 LANE OPEN, 2 lanes closed intermittently, Sat 1am-Sun 6pm.

Wayne – EB I-94, Trumbull St to 2nd Ave, 1 LANE OPEN, 2 closed intermittently, Sat 3am-Sun 6pm.

I-96

Oakland – EB I-96 at Kent Lake Rd, 1 lane closed, 2 lanes open, Mon 9am-3pm.

I-696:

Oakland – WB I-696, US-24/Telegraph to Franklin, 1 lane closed, 2 open, Sat 8am-2pm.

Oakland – EB I-696, Franklin to M-10, 1 lane closed, 2 open, Sat 8am-1pm.

Oakland – EB I-696 at Farmington, 1 lane closed, 3 lanes open, Sat 10am-2pm.

Oakland – EB/WB I-696, Southfield to Lahser, 1 lane closed, 2 lanes open Fri & Mon 9am-3pm.

M-10:

Oakland – NB M-10 ramp to WB I-696, 1 LANE OPEN, Sat 8am-11am.

M-3: (Gratiot)

Wayne – NB M-3, Russell St to Jay St, 1 LANE OPEN, Sat 9am-3pm.

Wayne – NB M-3, I-75/Gratiot Conn to St Aubin, 2 lanes closed intermittently, 2 open, Sat 9am-3pm.

Wayne – NB M-3 I-75/Gratiot Conn to St Aubin, 2 lanes closed intermittently, 2 open, Mon 9am-3pm.

M-53: (Van Dyke)

Macomb – SB M-53 at 21 Mile, 1 LANE OPEN, Fri 10pm-Sat 3am.

Macomb – NB M-53 at 21 Mile, 1 LANE OPEN, Mon 10pm-Tue 3am.

M-102: (8 Mile)

Macomb/WayneEB/WB M-102, Dequindre to Ryan, right lane closed intermittently, 3 lanes open, Fri 9am-3pm.

Oakland/Wayne – WB M-102, Beech Rd to M-5, right lane closed intermittently, Mon 9am-Wed 5pm.

