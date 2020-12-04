(CBS DETROIT) – The Michigan Department of Transportation released a list of construction in Metro Detroit this weekend.
MDOT says weather affects all work and may cause delays or cancellations.
Here’s the list of construction:
I-75:
Oakland – SB I-75 RAMP CLOSED to WB Big Beaver, Sat 7am-5pm.
Oakland – NB/SB I-75 at Belford Rd, near Genesee county line, right lane closed, 2 open, Sat 9am-3pm.
Wayne – NB/SB I-75 RAMPS to WB I-94, RAMPS CLOSED INTERMITTENTLY, Sat 1am-Sun 6pm.
Wayne – NB I-75/Gratiot Conn at M-3/Gratiot, left lane closed intermittently, 2 open, Sat 9am-3pm.
Wayne – NB I-75/Gratiot Conn at M-3/Gratiot, left lane closed intermittently, 2 open, M-W 9a-3p.
Wayne – NB I-75 at Piquette, left lane closed, Fri 9am-3pm.
I-94:
Wayne – EB/WBI-94 ramp to SB I-75, RAMPS CLOSED, Fri 9am-3pm.
Wayne – WB I-94 ramp to NB I-75, RAMP CLOSED, Fri 9a-3pm.
Wayne – WB I-94, I-75 to M-10, 1 LANE OPEN, 2 lanes closed intermittently, Sat 1am-Sun 6pm.
Wayne – EB I-94, Trumbull St to 2nd Ave, 1 LANE OPEN, 2 closed intermittently, Sat 3am-Sun 6pm.
I-96
Oakland – EB I-96 at Kent Lake Rd, 1 lane closed, 2 lanes open, Mon 9am-3pm.
I-696:
Oakland – WB I-696, US-24/Telegraph to Franklin, 1 lane closed, 2 open, Sat 8am-2pm.
Oakland – EB I-696, Franklin to M-10, 1 lane closed, 2 open, Sat 8am-1pm.
Oakland – EB I-696 at Farmington, 1 lane closed, 3 lanes open, Sat 10am-2pm.
Oakland – EB/WB I-696, Southfield to Lahser, 1 lane closed, 2 lanes open Fri & Mon 9am-3pm.
M-10:
Oakland – NB M-10 ramp to WB I-696, 1 LANE OPEN, Sat 8am-11am.
M-3: (Gratiot)
Wayne – NB M-3, Russell St to Jay St, 1 LANE OPEN, Sat 9am-3pm.
Wayne – NB M-3, I-75/Gratiot Conn to St Aubin, 2 lanes closed intermittently, 2 open, Sat 9am-3pm.
Wayne – NB M-3 I-75/Gratiot Conn to St Aubin, 2 lanes closed intermittently, 2 open, Mon 9am-3pm.
M-53: (Van Dyke)
Macomb – SB M-53 at 21 Mile, 1 LANE OPEN, Fri 10pm-Sat 3am.
Macomb – NB M-53 at 21 Mile, 1 LANE OPEN, Mon 10pm-Tue 3am.
M-102: (8 Mile)
Macomb/Wayne – EB/WB M-102, Dequindre to Ryan, right lane closed intermittently, 3 lanes open, Fri 9am-3pm.
Oakland/Wayne – WB M-102, Beech Rd to M-5, right lane closed intermittently, Mon 9am-Wed 5pm.
MORE FROM CBS DETROIT: Whitmer May Extend Partial Shutdown Of Schools, Businesses
MORE FROM CBS DETROIT: Judge Rejects To Block Ban On Michigan Indoor Dining
MORE FROM CBS DETROIT: Missed Gov. Whitmer’s Press Conference? Here’s Her Update On The State’s Response To COVID-19
© 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.