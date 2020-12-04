Southfield (CBS Detroit) – With so much falling by the wayside during this pandemic, one thing that hasn’t slowed is road construction and it’s a process that will be increased next year, Michigan Department of Transportation Director Paul Ajegba said on CBS 62’s “Michigan Matters.”
Ajegba told Senior Producer/Host Carol Cain that projects were able to be completed earlier in some cases with less traffic on interstates and other roads. He said more money would be spent on road repairs in 2021 which will be more orange barrels. On the heels of some MDOT workers recently being killed by motorists in construction zones, Ajegba cautioned the public to slow down and take their time.
Then, Susy Avery, Co-Director of MSU’s Michigan Political Leadership Program and former chair of the Michigan Republican Party, discussed the election and what it means for both the GOP and Democrats.
President-Elect Joe Biden beat President Donald Trump by 154,000 votes in Michigan. She said she doubted Trump would attend Biden’s inauguration.
Then, Bill Ballenger, founder of The Ballenger Report, discussed the election and explained why it closer than the polls showed.
He offered thoughts on John James, the businessman who ran and lost a close race to U.S. Sen. Gary Peters. James also lost a close contest to U.S. Sen. Debbie Stabenow.
Ballenger talked about the Republican Party in Michigan and a potential change of leadership which hasa connection to Donald Trump.
