MICHIGAN (CBS DETROIT) – The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced 8,689 coronavirus cases in the state and an additional 81 deaths Friday.
This brings the state total of COVID-19 cases to 389,032 and 9,661 deaths as of Dec. 4.
In the state as of Nov. 25, there has been a total of 165,269 recovered cases of Covid-19.
For the latest numbers, visit here. They are updated daily with coronavirus updates included as of 3 p.m.
MORE FROM CBS DETROIT: Michigan Couple Married For 47 Years Die Of COVID-19 Within A Minute Of One Another
MORE FROM CBS DETROIT: Judge Rejects To Block Ban On Michigan Indoor Dining
MORE FROM CBS DETROIT: Missed Gov. Whitmer’s Press Conference? Here’s Her Update On The State’s Response To COVID-19
© 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
oh what a shock. it’s coming to those “it’l never come here” places. Be smart people.
it might help to ad where the new cases are coming from?
Isn’t this good news? The number of cases are increasing and the death curve is flattening? Isn’t that a sign of herd immunity?