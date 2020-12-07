(CBS DETROIT) – Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has been named as one of five co-chairs of President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration.

Biden’s team announced the news Monday in a press release.

The president-elect said, “These leaders reflect the strength, spirit and diversity of America and have always held a steadfast commitment to restoring the soul of the nation, building back the middle class, and unifying the country.”

He is set to be inaugurated as the 46th President of the United States on Jan. 20. However, do to the coronavirus pandemic — though plans are still in progress — Biden’s inauguration is expected to be different than previous years.

Whitmer served as a co-chair of Biden’s campaign and in the news release, the governor said she is humbled by the appointment, the Detroit Free Press reports.

“This inauguration will exemplify the strength and resilience our country has demonstrated throughout this entire year and set the stage for how the Biden-Harris Administration will beat the pandemic, create jobs that fuel economic recovery, and unite all Americans,” Whitmer said.

The governor added, “While we are going to focus on keeping people safe this year, we will make sure Americans have the opportunity to celebrate this pivotal moment for our country.”

U.S. Rep. James Clyburn of South Carolina is the lead chair of the inauguration.

MORE FOR CBS DETROIT: Missed Gov. Whitmer’s Press Conference? Here’s Her Update On The State’s Response To COVID-19

MORE FOR CBS DETROIT: Whitmer Says She Has Authority To Order New Stay-Home Order in Michigan

MORE FOR CBS DETROIT: Stimulus Package Update: Are Politicians Finally Ready To Make A Deal?

© 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.