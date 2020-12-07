Police: 36-Year-Old Woman Stable After Detroit ShootingA woman has been listed in stable condition after a shooting in Detroit, according to police.

Hospitals Say Michigan's Partial Shutdown Is Working, Should Be ExtendedMichigan hospital officials said Monday the state's partial shutdown of businesses and schools is working and should be extended through the holiday season to alleviate stress on the health care system.

Hotel Suite In Michigan Features 'Buddy The Elf' And His SnacksIf you're a fan of the movie "Elf" then there's some good news for you.

Coronavirus Cases Reported Among University Of Michigan FootballThis comes after the team canceled its game against the University of Maryland on Saturday, Dec. 5.

$10M Fund Aims To Help Oakland County RestaurantsThe proposal will go before the county board on Monday to be voted on.

Whitmer: Michigan National Guard Will Continue To Assist With COVID-19 Response Through March 31, 2021In anticipation of rapid vaccine approvals from the Food and Drug Administration, Michigan will look to the Michigan National Guard to provide logistical support and transportation support to help distribute the vaccines.