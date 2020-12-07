Michigan COVID-19 Restrictions Extended Through Dec. 20. Here's Everything You Need To KnowThe partial shutdown of businesses and schools to help slow the spread of COVID-19 has been extended by 12 days. Here's everything you need to know about the extended order.

Missed Gov. Whitmer's Press Conference? Here's Her Update On The State's Response To COVID-19On Monday, Gov. Whitmer announced the state's COVID restrictions were extending for 12 days. Here's everything to know about Whitmer's updates on the state's response to COVID-19.

Michigan Reports 9,350 New COVID-19 Cases, 93 Deaths For Sunday And MondayThe Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced 9,350 coronavirus cases in the state and an additional 93 deaths for Sunday and Monday.

Michigan House Cancels Voting Session After Giuliani Tests Positive For COVID-19The Michigan House canceled its voting session scheduled for Tuesday following an announcement that President Donald Trump's personal attorney Rudy Giuliani had tested positive for the coronavirus.

Detroit Mayor Names Trisha Stein As New Chief Of StaffTrisha Stein, a longtime public policy administrator, has been named Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan's new chief of staff.

Gov. Whitmer Named Co-Chair Of President-Elect Joe Biden's InaugurationGov. Gretchen Whitmer has been named as one of five co-chairs of President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration.