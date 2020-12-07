MICHIGAN (CBS DETROIT) – The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced 9,350 coronavirus cases in the state and an additional 93 deaths for Sunday and Monday.
Monday’s daily case count represents new referrals of confirmed cases to the MDSS since Saturday, Dec. 5. Over the two days, Sunday and Monday, the average number of new confirmed cases is 4,675 per day.
This brings the state total of COVID-19 cases to 404,386 and 9,947 deaths as of Dec. 7.
In the state as of Dec. 4, there has been a total of 197,750 recovered cases of COVID-19.
For the latest numbers, visit here. They are updated daily with coronavirus updates included as of 3 p.m.
oh what a shock. it’s coming to those “it’l never come here” places. Be smart people.
it might help to ad where the new cases are coming from?
Isn’t this good news? The number of cases are increasing and the death curve is flattening? Isn’t that a sign of herd immunity?