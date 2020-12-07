(CBS DETROIT) – A woman has been listed in stable condition after a shooting in Detroit, according to police.

It happened Sunday at 1 a.m. in the 18900 block of Dale.

Police say unknown suspects were having an altercation outside of the location when shots were fired.

The 36-year-old woman sustained a gunshot wound to her body while inside her residence.

There were no other injuries were reported, police say.

The woman was privately transported to a local hospital and listed in stable condition.

Anyone with information is asked to please call Detroit Police Department’s Eighth Precinct at 313-596-5840 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.