  • WWJ-TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMFamily Feud
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    View All Programs
By Bria Brown
Filed Under:condition, detroit, Michigan, Police, shooting, Stable, woman

(CBS DETROIT) – A woman has been listed in stable condition after a shooting in Detroit, according to police.

It happened Sunday at 1 a.m. in the 18900 block of Dale.

Police say unknown suspects were having an altercation outside of the location when shots were fired.

The 36-year-old woman sustained a gunshot wound to her body while inside her residence.

There were no other injuries were reported, police say.

The woman was privately transported to a local hospital and listed in stable condition.

Anyone with information is asked to please call Detroit Police Department’s Eighth Precinct at 313-596-5840 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

MORE FOR CBS DETROIT: Missed Gov. Whitmer’s Press Conference? Here’s Her Update On The State’s Response To COVID-19

MORE FOR CBS DETROIT: Whitmer Says She Has Authority To Order New Stay-Home Order in Michigan

MORE FOR CBS DETROIT: Stimulus Package Update: Are Politicians Finally Ready To Make A Deal?

© 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Comments

Leave a Reply