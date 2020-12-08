(CBS DETROIT) – Formal gatherings and traditional ways of celebrating is just not an option in today’s world.

As work class and even shopping is moving online a new industry is jumping on the technology wave.

Virtual events are becoming more popular especially during the time of year that is known for the gathering of family and friends.

COVID restrictions don’t have to stop your holiday plans, in fact, you can still enjoy a social gathering without leaving your couch or lifting your finger.

“We want folks to be safe this holiday season and do what’s best in the interest of family and friends, so our concept is really focused around that. It’s a meal that’s delivered to your door and encompasses all ranges of you know the entrée, desert, and all of that,” said Parker Grant Hospitality Co-Founder David Parker.

Parker and Grant Kosh partnered on an idea to revamp their catering business.

The pandemic called for a new way to provide hospitality service and now they’re bringing the party to your door.

The Parker Grant signature hangouts provides full virtual event service by delivering food and cocktail kits for all guests while hosting a Zoom-based personal event for up to 300 people.

“Creating a custom experience. Signature hangout, you think for us to bring people together. We offer great hand-made desserts, charcuterie, flat breads and really take pride and privilege in working together with our partners,” said Parker Grant Hospitality Co-Founder Grant Kosh.

The hospitality company is also giving back to frontline workers in the pandemic.

For every order placed… meals will be donated to ascension and Beaumont Healthcare workers.

