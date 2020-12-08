Last Updated 1:08 pm EDT, 12/08/2020
Overview
Michigan reports 9,350 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday and Monday with 93 new deaths reported.
The Michigan House cancels its voting session scheduled for Tuesday following an announcement that Rudy Giuliani had tested positive for the coronavirus.
Missed Gov. Whitmer’s press conference? Here’s her update on the state’s response to COVID-19.
Stay At Home
Michigan COVID-19 restrictions extended through Dec. 20. Here’s everything you need to know.
Business & Facilities
Michigan’s Attorney General, Dana Nessel, is warning consumers to be aware of COVID-19 related scams.
Healthcare Status
How will I get my COVID vaccine? The latest you need to know about how, where, and when.
Henry Ford Health System reports more than 37,000 patients tested negative for COVID-19 in the last 30 Days, 7,892 tested positive.
Schools
35 new coronavirus outbreaks reported In Michigan schools Monday.