Daily Covid-19 Minute: Wear Your Mask
This week a desperate plea from the CDC: “Just. Wear. The. Mask”
42 minutes ago
AG Nessel Issues Urgent Consumer Alert On COVID-19 Scams
Vaccines, treatments, test kits and clinical trials are all examples of what scammers may be offering.
Police: 44-Year-Old Man Critical After Detroit Shooting
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department’s Fourth Precinct at 313-596-5440 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.
Mom Dies Of COVID-19 Before Meeting Healthy Newborn
To help with funeral expenses, the family has set up a GoFundMe account.
USPS To Extend Hours At Detroit Area Locations For Holiday Shoppers
The United States Postal Service is adjusting its hours to accommodate holiday shoppers in the Detroit area.
Federal Judge Upholds Michigan Election Results Saying 'The People Have Spoken'
U.S. District Judge Linda V. Parker ruled the lawsuit contained "theories, conjecture, and speculation."
Michigan Secretary Of State Speaks Out On Threats, Acts Of Intimidation
Secretary Benson is speaking out about the encounter and says threats and acts of intimidation won’t change the outcome of the election.
First Forecast Weather December 8, 2020 (Today)
Normal temperatures today
6 hours ago
First Forecast Weather December 7, 2020 (Tonight)
Cold temperatures overnight.
18 hours ago
Michigan State Police Urges Michiganders to Prepare For Heat Wave
With temperatures forecasted to hover in the 90s over the July Fourth Holiday, the Michigan State Police along the Department of Homeland Security is asking that you take precautions to stay safe and avoid heat exhaustion.
Your Weather Today In Detroit for June 16, 2020
Detroit should be fairly dry this coming week, according to the seven-day forecast from drone-powered weather service Saildrone. The best chance of rain is predicted on Monday at 50 percent, with the potential for light rainfall of 0.43 inches.
Eagles-Packers Preview: 'There's A Lot To Play For For Both Of These Teams,' Says NFL On CBS's Amy Trask
The Philadelphia Eagles look to reignite their fizzling season against the Green Bay Packers and the red-hot Aaron Rodgers.
'Would Take Minor Miracle' For LSU To Beat #1 Alabama Says CBS' Carter Blackburn
The top-ranked Crimson Tide roll into Baton Rouge this weekend to face an LSU team struggling this season.
Fantasy Football Start Or Sit Week 13: Bears' David Montgomery 'In Great Spot' Against Porous Lions Run Defense
Montgomery is coming off his best performance of the season and now faces a Lions defense giving up the most touchdowns to running backs this season.
NFL Week 13 AFC East Picks: Dolphins Beat Bengals 'By Double-Digits,' Says CBS Miami's Mike Cugno
The AFC East looks a little different, with the Bills and Dolphins pushing for the postseason and the Patriots in danger of missing the playoffs.
Two Vehicles Have Been Added To The National Historic Vehicle Register For 2020
The Historic Vehicle Association (HVA) announces the 27th and 28th vehicles to be added to the National Historic Vehicle Register.
UP Couple Invites Rare Birds Using Forest Management
The Perkises sought the help of forestry and habitat experts to incorporate sustainable forestry techniques that would improve their 40 acres.
Michigan Ranked #3 Best Driving State
What's Your Favorite And Least Favorite State To Drive In? See How States Ranked Across The U.S.
The Best 2021 Private High Schools In Michigan
Niche is a website that rates schools across the country on a variety of criteria. In their recent list, they analyzed and came back with a list of the best private high schools in Michigan.
Niche Releases A List Of The Best High Schools in Michigan
Niche is a website that rates schools across the country on a variety of criteria. In their recent list, they analyzed and came back with a list of the best high schools in Michigan.
Explore The 3 Top Spots in Detroit's Rivertown Neighborhood
Visiting Rivertown, or just looking to better appreciate what it has to offer? From a dining establishment known for its brunch plates to a beauty salon that specializes in skin care treatments.
Heading To An NFL Game? Be Sure To Check Out Our NFL Stadium Guides
If you and your family are headed to an NFL game this season, we have you covered with guides to stadiums across the league.
Autos
Lawmakers Approve Bill To Ban Tesla From Directly Selling Cars In Michigan
This comes after a January settlement which allowed Tesla to deliver cars directly to Michigan.
Automakers Prep For Stronger Mileage Standards Under Biden
Now that it's clear Joe Biden soon will be president, the fight over automobile pollution and fuel efficiency standards is likely to peter out, and U.S. consumers should see a broader selection of electric and efficient vehicles.
Daily Covid-19 Minute: Wear Your Mask
December 8, 2020 at 10:00 am
This week a desperate plea from the CDC: "Just. Wear. The. Mask"
