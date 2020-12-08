MICHIGAN (CBS DETROIT) – The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced 5,909 coronavirus cases in the state and an additional 5,909 deaths for Tuesday.
The deaths announced today includes 79 deaths identified during a Vital Records review.
This brings the state total of COVID-19 cases to 410,295 and 10,138 deaths as of Dec. 8.
In the state as of Dec. 4, there has been a total of 197,750 recovered cases of COVID-19.
For the latest numbers, visit here. They are updated daily with coronavirus updates included as of 3 p.m.
oh what a shock. it’s coming to those “it’l never come here” places. Be smart people.
it might help to ad where the new cases are coming from?
Isn’t this good news? The number of cases are increasing and the death curve is flattening? Isn’t that a sign of herd immunity?