(CBS DETROIT) – The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported there are new coronavirus outbreaks in more than 30 Michigan schools.
On Monday, the data released by state health officials shows majority of the outbreaks are between two to four cases.
However, in Oakland County at St. Fabian Pre-K and Elementary School, there have been eight cases reported among both staff and students.
One school in Detroit, Hope of Detroit Academy Elementary, reported cases among staff on Monday.
This week, there were no reports of new cases in Macomb or Wayne counties.
