(CBS DETROIT) – A man is in critical condition after a Detroit shooting, according to police.
It happened Monday at 11 p.m. in the 1200 block of S. Liebold.
Police say allegedly the 44-year-old man was exiting his vehicle when he heard shots and felt pain.
First responders transported the 44-year-old man to a local hospital where he was listed in critical condition.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department’s Fourth Precinct at 313-596-5440 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.
