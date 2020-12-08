(CBS DETROIT) – A St. Clair Shores man is offering a $10,000 reward for anyone who has information about his home being firebombed, according to WWJ.
It happened around midnight Saturday and security footage showed two men who carried out the act by tossing explosives at the man’s home.
The house was damaged but no one inside was seriously hurt, WWJ reports.
The St. Clair Shores man says he believed he was targeted because of his politics.
On his lawn, there is a sign criticizing Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and the homeowner says he is known as an avid Trump supporter.
According to WWJ, police have no suspects and have not outlined a possible motive in the attack.
The homeowner is asking anyone with tips to contact St. Clair Shores police at 586-777-6700.
