(CBS DETROIT) – Michigan’s Attorney General has responded to a voter fraud lawsuit by the Attorney General of Texas.
AG Dana Nessel says the lawsuit was, “a publicity stunt,” and “beneath the dignity,” of Attorney General Ken Paxton’s office.
Paxton is suing Michigan, Wisconsin, Georgia, and Pennsylvania.
In the suit he claims the states used the coronavirus pandemic to makes changes to state mail-in voting rules.
Attorneys General Dana Nessel of Michigan, Josh Shapiro of Pennsylvania, and Josh Kaul of Wisconsin today issued a joint statement regarding Texas’ efforts to discredit the 2020 election results in federal court.
“These insignificant attempts to disregard the will of the people in our three states mislead the public and tear at the fabric of our Constitution. The people in our states voted. Their votes were counted—in some cases multiple times. And the results have been certified. It’s well past time for the President and our fellow states and elected officials to stop misleading the public about this year’s election and to acknowledge that the results certified in our states reflect the decisions made by the voters in a free, fair, and secure election.”
