(CBS DETROIT) – Since the beginning of the pandemic, eight Michigan House members and 21 staffers have tested positive for the coronavirus.
This comes after the House canceled its sessions this week due COVID-19 exposure concerns.
Last week President Donald Trump’s personal Attorney, Rudy Giuliani tested positive for COVID-19 after an oversight committee hearing with Republican state lawmakers.
