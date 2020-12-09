  • WWJ-TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    01:37 AMEntertainment Tonight
    02:07 AMComics Unleashed
    02:37 AMPaid Program
    View All Programs
By Bria Brown
Filed Under:coronavirus, lawmakers, Legislature, michigan house, positive

(CBS DETROIT) – Since the beginning of the pandemic,  eight Michigan House members and 21 staffers have tested positive for the coronavirus.

This comes after the House canceled its sessions this week due COVID-19 exposure concerns.

Last week President Donald Trump’s personal Attorney, Rudy Giuliani tested positive for COVID-19 after an oversight committee hearing with Republican state lawmakers.

MORE FROM CBS DETROIT: Stimulus Package Update: Assistance To Unemployed, Small Businesses, State And Local Governments Should Be Priorities, Says Economist

MORE FROM CBS DETROIT: More Than 30 New Coronavirus Outbreaks Reported In Michigan Schools

MORE FROM CBS DETROIT: Michigan COVID-19 Restrictions Extended Through Dec. 20. Here’s Everything You Need To Know

© 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Comments

Leave a Reply