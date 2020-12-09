(CBS DETROIT) – A woman was taken to a local hospital after a firebombing overnight, according to Detroit Police.
It happened on St. Mary’s near Grand River and the woman’s injuries are unknown as of Wednesday morning.
It’s reported the home’s front window was shattered.
This is an ongoing investigation.
