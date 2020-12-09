(CBS DETROIT) – Michigan Department of Transportation contract crews will be setting bridge beams on the Mt. Elliott Street overpass that will require closing I-94 from M-3 to I-75 in Detroit this weekend.
The closure will start at 9 p.m. Friday, Dec. 11. All lanes of I-94 are expected to reopen by 5 a.m. Monday, Dec. 14.
During this closure, westbound I-94 traffic will be detoured via southbound M-3 (Gratiot Avenue), the westbound Gratiot Connector, and northbound I-75 back to westbound I-94. All entrance ramps to westbound I-94 will be closed starting at 7 p.m. from Conner Road to Chene Street and will reopen by 5 a.m. Monday.
Eastbound I-94 traffic will be detoured via southbound I-75, the eastbound Gratiot Connector, and eastbound M-3 back to eastbound I-94. All entrance ramps to eastbound I-94 will be closed starting at 7 p.m. from Grand River Avenue to Mt. Elliott Street and will reopen by 5 a.m. Monday.
Ramps from both directions of I-75 and M-10 (Lodge Freeway) to eastbound I-94 will close at 8 p.m. and will reopen by 5 a.m. Monday.
This ongoing bridge replacement is part of the I-94 modernization project in Detroit that involves rebuilding 7 miles of freeway and replacing more than 60 bridges between Conner Road and I-96.
