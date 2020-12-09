(CBS DETROIT) – The Michigan Department of Transportation is hiring seasonal maintenance workers for the winter.
Job pay rate varies from $17.75 an hour to $24.95 an hour.
MDOT says it is hiring for the University region, Southwest region, and the Grand region.
For more information on how to apply click here.
