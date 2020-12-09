  • WWJ-TVOn Air

By Bria Brown
Filed Under:grand region, Michigan, Michigan Department of Transportation, seasonal, southwest region, university region, workers

(CBS DETROIT) – The Michigan Department of Transportation is hiring seasonal maintenance workers for the winter.

Job pay rate varies from $17.75 an hour to $24.95 an hour.

MDOT says it is hiring for the University region, Southwest region, and the Grand region.

For more information on how to apply click here.

