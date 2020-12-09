(CBS DETROIT) – Farmington Hills Police are searching for three men that broke into an apartment and stole several guns.

It happened Dec. 7 at 11:30 p.m. in the Diamond Forest Apartments located on Halsted Road between 9 Mile Road and Grand River Avenue.

Police say during the invasion, the suspects were confronted by the residents who fired several shots at the suspects.

It’s reported the suspects fled the area in a silver or gray SUV, described possibly as a newer Chevy Blazer or Traverse.

There were no reported injuries.

Here are the suspects descriptions:

SUSPECT 1: Light skin, Black man, 20-25-years-old, 5′-11″ – 6′ tall, thin build approximately 120 pounds, fade hair cut with waves on top. He was seen wearing black pants and three to four diamond/gold chains. One chain was described as a gold chain with a gold peanut with the word “peanut” inside.

SUSPECT 2: Dark skin, Black man, 20-25-years-old, shoulder length dreadlocks, medium build and approximately 180 pounds. He was seen wearing a black jacket and blue jeans.

SUSPECT 3: Dark skin, Black man, 20-25-years-old, medium build. He was seen wearing a gold chain.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Farmington Hills Police Command Desk at 248-871-2610.

MORE FROM CBS DETROIT: Stimulus Package Update: Assistance To Unemployed, Small Businesses, State And Local Governments Should Be Priorities, Says Economist

MORE FROM CBS DETROIT: More Than 30 New Coronavirus Outbreaks Reported In Michigan Schools

MORE FROM CBS DETROIT: Michigan COVID-19 Restrictions Extended Through Dec. 20. Here’s Everything You Need To Know

© 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.