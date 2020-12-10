LIVE AT 1:00pmGovernor Whitmer to Provide Update on State’s Response to COVID-19
  • WWJ-TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    2:00 PMThe Talk
    3:00 PMThe Dr. Oz Show
    4:00 PMThe Drew Barrymore Show
    5:00 PMDr. Phil
    6:00 PMFamily Feud
    View All Programs
By Jeff O'Brien
Filed Under:Hunter Dickinson, Isaiah Livers, Jeff O'Brien, Michigan Wolverines, NCAA, Toledo Rockets

Hunter Dickinson scored 18 points on 8-of-11 shooting, grabbed seven rebounds, and blocked four shots and Michigan defeated Toledo 91-71 on Wednesday night in their first meeting in 37 years.

ANN ARBOR, MICHIGAN – DECEMBER 09: Ryan Rollins #5 of the Toledo Rockets tries to get a shot off around Hunter Dickinson #1 of the Michigan Wolverines during the first half at Crisler Arena on December 09, 2020 in Ann Arbor, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Isaiah Livers hit three 3-pointers and added 16 points for the Wolverines (5-0), with Franz Wagner scoring 14 and Austin Davis and Eli Brooks 12 apiece.

The game was just scheduled on Tuesday after North Carolina State announced Monday it had to back out of the scheduled ACC/Big Ten Challenge matchup. The last time the Rockets played the Wolverines was Nov. 26, 1983.

ANN ARBOR, MICHIGAN – DECEMBER 09: Franz Wagner #21 of the Michigan Wolverines takes a second half shot against the Toledo Rockets at Crisler Arena on December 09, 2020 in Ann Arbor, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Dickinson, fresh off being named Big Ten Freshman of the Week, entered the game averaging 14 points on shooting 70%. He had a dunk, Livers hit a 3, and Wagner scored four points in a 13-0 run late in the first half that put Michigan up 42-21. The spread was 18 at the break.

A quick spurt to open the second half brought the Rockets (3-3) within 11 but Michigan scored the next eight and a layup by Dickson at the 13-minute mark pushed the lead back to 20 for good.

ANN ARBOR, MICHIGAN – DECEMBER 09: Eli Brooks #55 of the Michigan Wolverines drives past Keshaun Saunders #24 of the Toledo Rockets during the second half at Crisler Arena on December 09, 2020 in Ann Arbor, Michigan. Michigan won the gme 71-91. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Michigan continued hits hot shooting, making 9 of 16 from 3-point range and shooting 58% overall. Toledo shot 41%, going 9 of 24 behind the arc.

Setric Millner Jr. and Spencer Littleson both had 14 points for the Rockets and Marreon Jackson 12 on 4-of-16 shooting.

Michigan is scheduled to open Big Ten Conference at home against Penn State on Sunday.

 

© 2020 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Comments

Leave a Reply