(CBS DETROIT) – A man is in stable condition following a shooting in Detroit, according to police.
It happened Wednesday at 9:45 p.m. in the 16200 block of Maddelein Street.
Police say a 21-year-old man sustained a gunshot wound to the body.
The circumstances surrounding this incident are not clear, police say and it is still being investigated.
Anyone with information is asked to call Detroit Police Ninth Precinct Investigative Unit at 313-596-5940 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.
