(CBS DETROIT) – There’s a second chance to see the Northern Lights in Michigan on Thursday night from around 10 p.m. to 1 a.m. Friday.
Part of North America has a Geomagnetic Storm watch in effect. That means you will be able to see the northern lights especially if you do not live where all the city lights are.
If you live in some of our outlying areas, you may have had a better opportunity to see the Northern Lights Wednesday night and Thursday night. Your best chance is after about 10 p.m.
There is also the Gemini Meteor Shower which the peak time of that is going to be on Sunday night.
There may be a chance to see Jupiter and Saturn come very close to each other on Dec. 21 forming a rare ‘Christmas Star’ that only happens every approximately 800 years.
MORE FROM CBS DETROIT: Stimulus Package Update: Plan Should ‘Give As Generous Aid To Local Governments As Possible,’ Economist Says
MORE FROM CBS DETROIT: Police: D’Wanna Wiggins, Mother of Missing Child D’Wan Sims, Passes Away
MORE FROM CBS DETROIT: Michigan Lawmaker Disciplined For Threatening Trump Backers
© 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.