There's A Chance To See The Northern Lights In Michigan Thursday Night. Here's What To KnowPart of North America has a Geomagnetic Storm watch in effect. That means you will be able to see the northern lights especially if you do not live where all the city lights are.

Michigan Reports 5,937 New COVID-19 Cases, 182 Deaths ThursdayThe Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced 5,937 coronavirus cases in the state and an additional 182 deaths for Thursday.

Missed Gov. Whitmer's Press Conference? Here's Her Update On The State's Response To COVID-19Here's everything to know about Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's updates on the state's response to COVID-19.

Paramedics In Case Of 'Dead' Woman Alive Can Regain LicensesMichigan authorities have agreed to reinstate the licenses of two Southfield paramedics if they pass a national exam after a young woman declared dead on their watch was discovered to be alive at a funeral home.

Police: 21-Year-Old Stable After Detroit ShootingPolice say a man is in stable condition following a shooting in Detroit.

VIDEO: MDOT Shares Highlights On I-75 Project In Oakland CountyThe Michigan Department of Transportation released a video Thursday on the update of the I-75 modernization project in Oakland County.