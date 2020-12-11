(CBS Local)–Kel Mitchell has been entertaining audiences since he was a teenager on Nickelodeon and on Monday, December 14, Mitchell along with Tiffani Thiessen, Angela Kinsey and Tim Chantarangsu launch a brand new series on MTV called “Deliciousness.”

The spin off of “Ridiculousness” is an all food themed show that features Mitchell and the rest of the crew watching and commenting on everything from food blunders to restaurant fails. This show is for the foodie and the person looking for a good belly laugh when watching kids destroying kitchens. Mitchell is excited to working with such talented people and thinks this show will be enjoyable for all.

“It’s relatable. We all mess up recipes and try to make it right and we keep messing it up,” said Mitchell, in an interview with CBS Local’s DJ Sixsmith. “Even with me, I mess up the barbeque because as I was grilling, I was texting. Don’t grill and text bro. I was burning the food and it’s moments like that we can all laugh at together. It’s an amazing and fun cast. I’m a big huge fan of everyone and I was a huge fan of Saved By The Bell as a kid. I watched it every Saturday morning and it is cool to be working with Tiffani Thiessen too.”

“Deliciousness” kicks off with a one week holiday-themed slate of episodes. Mitchell has been working with ViacomCBS ever since he got his big break on Nickelodeon in the 1990s on “All That” and “Keenan and Kel.” Those experiences will always hold a special place in his heart.

“Now I’m a executive producer of the reboot of All That and we have another diverse cast,” said Mitchell. “These kids are amazing and we’ve been able to give them good advice. It’s awesome. It was serious at the time. I remember at the time we started doing Keenan and Kel and All That back-to-back and also school. Keenan and I both wanted to stay enrolled in school. We wanted to have the full experience, until we couldn’t when we got too famous. There were some things to juggle, but at the time we were just super excited to be blessed to have this moment happen.”

Watch “Deliciousness” on MTV and watch all of DJ Sixsmith’s interviews from “The Sit-Down” series here.